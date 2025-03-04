Stutzle collected two power-play assists in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

The 23-year-old center extended his point streak to 12 games with a clutch effort on the power play -- both of Stutzle's helpers came in the third period as the Senators rallied to force OT, including the primary assist on Brady Tkachuk's tying tally with just 68 seconds left in regulation. Stutzle has produced four goals and 18 points during his surge, and he's racked up 19 goals and 63 points in 60 appearances on the season.