Stutzle scored twice Saturday in a 5-4 OT loss to the Maple Leafs.

He thought he had a third when he hammered Erik Kallgren's pads so hard the puck squirted into the net in the third. But the official review confirmed the call on the ice and the goal didn't count. Stutzle has goals in three straight games (five) and points in eight consecutive (six goals, seven assists).