Stutzle recorded two goals and two assists in a 5-4 win against Montreal on Tuesday.

Two of Stutzle's points -- a goal and an assist -- were recorded while Ottawa had the man advantage. Through 46 contests this season, he has 22 goals and 49 points, including 20 power-play points. Stutzle excelled in the month of January with 10 goals and 18 points over 14 games.