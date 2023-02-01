Stutzle recorded two goals and two assists in a 5-4 win against Montreal on Tuesday.
Two of Stutzle's points -- a goal and an assist -- were recorded while Ottawa had the man advantage. Through 46 contests this season, he has 22 goals and 49 points, including 20 power-play points. Stutzle excelled in the month of January with 10 goals and 18 points over 14 games.
