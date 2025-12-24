Stutzle scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Stutzle scored for the third game in a row, and he's earned seven goals and eight assists during an eight-game point streak. He's picked up seven power-play points and a shorthanded goal in that span, so he's getting things done in all situations. The 23-year-old is at 18 tallies, 21 helpers, 93 shots on net, 61 hits, 26 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 36 appearances. He's finished above a point-per-game pace once in the first five years of his career when he had 39 goals and 90 points in 2022-23, and this is as close as he's been to that level in the last three seasons.