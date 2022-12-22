Stutzle (shoulder) is practicing in a regular jersey Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Stutzle has missed the last four games, but could return Thursday against Washington as he has been allowed contact. Stutzle is off to the best start of his young career, scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists in 28 games. The 20-year-old has been a force on the power play with four goals and 13 points. He is expected to play on the top line, alongside Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk. once he returns to action.