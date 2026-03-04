Stutzle logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Stutzle extended his point streak to 10 games with the effort, his fourth multi-point outing during the hot stretch. The 24-year-old has six goals and eight assists during the streak. The German center is up to 65 points (22 on the power play), 148 shots on net, 94 hits, 39 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 60 appearances. He could take a run at his career-best 90-point campaign from 2022-23 if he finishes this season hot.