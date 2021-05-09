Stutzle erupted for three goals on five shots Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Jets. He also dished out a pair of hits.

The talented rookie enjoyed his best night of the 2020-21 campaign, scoring once in the first period and twice in the final frame, including an empty-netter to seal both the hat trick and the victory. Stutzle now has 12 goals and 17 assists in 51 games as a 19-year-old and will undoubtedly be a hot name entering 2021-22 fantasy drafts.