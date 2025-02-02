Stutzle scored a goal on three shots, dished two power-play assists and added four PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Stutzle played a central role in the win. He had the Senators' second goal of the game, and he drew a match penalty on Ryan Hartman at the end of the second period after multiple previous clashes earlier in the game. Hartman checked Stutzle's head into the ice at the end of the second, but Stutzle came back stitched up and helped out on two goals during the ensuing power play to begin the third. The German has two goals and five helpers over his last four contests, and he's up to 17 goals, 35 assists, 105 shots on net, 82 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 52 appearances this season.