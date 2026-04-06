Senators' Tim Stutzle: Records goal, assist Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle had an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Sttuzle continues to find ways to produce on offense for the Senators. The 24-year-old hasn't gone more than two games without cracking the scoresheet since a three-game stretch from Jan. 7-10. That elite consistency translates to him racking up 18 points (five goals, 13 helpers) in 20 games since the Olympic break. Stutzle should continue to find ample scoring opportunities due to his role as a top-six forward and power-play threat.
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