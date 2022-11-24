Stutzle logged a power-play assist, five hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Stutzle had the secondary helper on Jake Sanderson's first career tally. Over his last 10 games, Stutzle has produced six goals and seven assists, including five power-play points. The 20-year-old continues to set the tone both with offense and physical play -- he's at seven goals, 12 helpers, 41 shots on net, 37 hits and 14 PIM through 19 appearances this season, though his minus-8 rating is a drag on an otherwise impressive stat line.