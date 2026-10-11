Stutzle scored a power-play goal, added an even-strength assist and recorded three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

Stutzle was involved in both of Ottawa's goals, finding the twine at the 9:29 mark of the second period and assisting on Drake Batherson's late equalizer in the third frame with only 1:23 left in regulation. His heavy workload reflected his importance to Ottawa's attack, and he remained a consistent offensive presence despite the Senators generating just 18 shots on goal. Stutzle has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, cracking the scoresheet in four of his first five games and racking up eight points (four goals, four assists) so far.