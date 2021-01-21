As expected, Stutzle (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Jets, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Stutzle skated Thursday and coach DJ smith doesn't expect him to be sidelined much longer, so the 19-year-old rookie could be back in action as soon as Saturday for the second half of the Senators' back-to-back matchups with Winnipeg. Stutzle has scored one goal and fired four shots on net while averaging 13:32 of ice time in two contests this campaign.