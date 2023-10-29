Stutzle set up two goals in a 5-2 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

He helped set up both of Brady Tkachuk's goals to extend his point streak (four assists) to three games. Stutzle, who sniped 39 goals last season, has gone five games without lighting the lamp. Still, he has seven helpers during that span. Don't stress -- he'll get his goals soon enough. Stutzle's shooting percentage is a paltry 6.9 percent, which is significantly below his career mark of 13.8 percent.