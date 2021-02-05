Stutzle registered a power-play goal and added two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He also had a pair of hits.

The rookie was in on all three Ottawa goals, sniping a power-play shot from the faceoff dot and assisting on tallies by Thomas Chabot and Connor Brown. Stutzle took a few games to get acclimated to NHL life -- he had just one assist in his first five contests -- but he appears to be breaking out as of late, lighting the lamp in three straight and totalling five points in that time.