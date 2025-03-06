Stutzle scored the game-winning goal, fired two shots on net and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Stutzle's 12-game point streak was hanging in the balance when the 23-year-old scored 46 seconds into overtime to seal the Senators' win. It's now a 13-game streak consisting of five goals and 14 assists dating back to Jan. 25. The German is up to 20 goals on the season after missing that mark in 2023-24, and he's logged 64 points (26 on the power play), 126 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-1 rating through 61 appearances. He's on pace to push for the 80-point mark for the second time in his five NHL campaigns, though his career high of 90 from 2022-23 is likely too far out of reach.