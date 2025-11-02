Stutzle scored a goal while adding two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

Stutzle found the back of the net with a backhander in the third period, and that was his sixth goal of the season. Furthermore, the 23-year-old playmaker is now riding a five-game point streak, and he continues to be one of the most consistent and productive players for the Senators. During that span, Stutzle has notched nine points (four goals, five assists), 16 shots on goal, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.