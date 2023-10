Stutzle scored a goal on three shots and logged four penalty minutes in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Stutzle beat Frederik Andersen with a wrist shot off a rush in the third period, tying the game 3-3. The 21-year-old forward is coming off a breakout 2022-23 campaign, where he tallied 39 goals and 90 points in 78 games. He's poised for another big year while skating on Ottawa's top line alongside Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux.