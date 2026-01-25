Stutzle scored a goal on five shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Stutzle prevented Brandon Bussi from getting a shutout by scoring at 12:11 of the second period. Stutzle has been good lately with four goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 24-year-old center is up to 23 goals, 52 points, 129 shots on net, 82 hits, 34 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 51 appearances. He should continue to be a good all-around option in fantasy.