Stutzle scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
Stutzle's tally was the product of some good fortune, as a turnover by Mikael Backlund in front of the Flames' net left a wide-open cage for Stutzle to score on. The 21-year-old has six goals and six assists over his last eight contests. For the season, he's up to 32 tallies, 70 points, 180 shots on net, 94 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 62 appearances.
More News
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Assists on both goals in loss•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Garners pair of helpers•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Scores two goals in victory•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Three points in big win•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Bends twine in rout•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Two more points in shootout win•