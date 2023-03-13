Stutzle scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Stutzle's tally was the product of some good fortune, as a turnover by Mikael Backlund in front of the Flames' net left a wide-open cage for Stutzle to score on. The 21-year-old has six goals and six assists over his last eight contests. For the season, he's up to 32 tallies, 70 points, 180 shots on net, 94 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 62 appearances.