Stutzle scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-2 win over Florida.

Stutzle extended Ottawa's lead to 4-2 in the third period, ripping a one-timer past Sergei Bobrovsky on the power play. The 21-year-old Stutzle has points in three straight contests and 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in his last 16 games. The German-born center has broken through as one of the league's premier scoring threats this season, tallying 36 goals and 46 assists in 70 games.