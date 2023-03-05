Stutzle scored two goals on four shots, leading the Senators to a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Stutzle scored his first of two goals off an odd-man rush with Brady Tkachuk to give the Sens a 2-1 lead. He would add a short-handed goal in the third period to extend the Senators' lead to 5-2. Stutzle has been red-hot as of late, scoring in four straight games with seven points in that span. On the season, the third-overall pick in 2020 has 31 goals and 66 points in 58 games.
