Stutzle recorded no points in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to Edmonton, ending a three-game scoring streak in games played at Rogers Arena.

Whether it's with the Senators or in international competition, the 19-year-old clearly likes playing in Edmonton, as half of his NHL goals have come when visiting the Oilers. Beyond that, Stutzle played in the 2021 World Juniors tournament at Rogers Place and scored five goals in the tournament, giving him eight goals in nine games in Edmonton. With the Senators playing the Oilers at Rogers Place again Friday, making room for Stutzle in your starting lineup might be a wise play.