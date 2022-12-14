Stutzle is expected to be out of action for at least a week due to a shoulder injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports Wednesday.

Stutzle reportedly didn't suffer any structural damage to his shoulder, so fantasy players shouldn't be too concerned about a long-term absence. Without the young center in the lineup, Derick Brassard is set to be elevated into a first-line role with Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux while Jake Lucchini will make his NHL debut. Prior to getting hurt, Stutzle was stuck in a mini-slump, going three straight games without a point and four contests without a goal.