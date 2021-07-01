Stutzle turned in a fine freshman campaign, producing 29 points in 51 games in his rookie year.

Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk should be entrenched as the Senators' top two left wingers for the foreseeable future, and Stutzle's big thing moving forward will be avoiding a sophomore slump. He hasn't faced the grind of an 82-game NHL season yet, so it might take him one more year of growth before he really becomes the kind of fantasy player that Tkachuk already is.