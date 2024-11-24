Stutzle scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver.

Stutzle is the first player in Senators history to score 100 NHL goals before his 23rd birthday. He has nine goals, 15 assists and 44 shots in 20 games so far, and that pace puts Stutzle on course for a 98-point season. His 20.5 shooting percentage is abnormally high, so his goal pace may slow. But a near triple-digit point total is fantasy elite.