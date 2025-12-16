Stutzle distributed three assists, fired six shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Stutzle played a hand in all three goals scored by the Senators in Monday's contest, including Brady Tkachuk's game-winning tally in overtime. With the trio of apples, Stutzle is up to 18 assists, 33 points, 82 shots on goal, 56 hits and 23 blocks across 32 games this season. The 23-year-old center is on fire offensively with four consecutive multi-point performances. Not only has he excelled in the team's offensive zone, but his stat coverage is nearing elite levels for a point-per-game player. He's on pace to post his fourth straight campaign with 70-plus points, 160-plus shots, and 100-plus hits, making him an elite outlook in fantasy for the foreseeable future.