Stutzle notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.
For the second game in a row, Stutzle kept his point streak alive in overtime. He scored the game-winner Wednesday against the Blackhawks and set up Brady Tkachuk for the decisive tally Saturday. Stutzle has five goals and 15 helpers during his current 14-game point streak. The surge has him up to 65 points, 129 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-1 rating through 62 appearances this season.
More News
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Saves streak with game-winner•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Point streak reaches dozen games•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Extends point streak to 11 games•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Stretches point streak to 10 games•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Pair of points in loss•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Riding eight-game point streak•