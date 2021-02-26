Stutzle notched an assist in Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Flames.

It's easy to see why Stutzle was the third overall pick from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old possesses a dangerous combination of size and speed to outmatch defenders in the attacking zone, resulting in five goals and six helpers through his first 19 NHL contests. Despite his lofty draft profile, Stutzle is a sneaky fantasy option, as his third-line role during 5-on-5 play partially masks the fact that he rolls with the No. 1 unit on the power play.