Stutzle had two goals and two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.

None of Stutzle's four points came at 5-on-5. He had a goal and an assist on the power play, along with a shorthanded goal and a helper on Drake Batherson's game-winner in the 3-on-3 overtime. The 20-year-old German had been in a mini-slump with just one assist over his previous four appearances, but Stutzle had five goals and three assists in the three games before that, demonstrating the offensive ability that prompted Ottawa to select him third overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.