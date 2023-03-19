Stutzle had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

On a second-period power play for Toronto, Stutzle grabbed the puck and carried it up on an odd-man rush, scoring a shortie blocker-side on Matt Murray. He extended his point streak to six games (four goals, eight assists). Two of Stutzle's four goals on the streak have come while shorthanded.