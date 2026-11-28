Stutzle notched two goals in Friday's 6-2 win over Tampa Bay.

It was Stutzle's 23rd career multigoal game; he passed Shawn McEachern for eighth most in franchise history. He has 10 points, including six goals, and 17 shots in his last eight games and 33 (15 goals, 18 assists) in 27 games on the season. Stutzle continues to pace toward his first century mark in points, but his 25.0 shooting percentage has nowhere to go but down. His career average is 14.6, so Stutzle's offense will cool at some point.