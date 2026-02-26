Senators' Tim Stutzle: Slated to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle (illness) is expected to play Thursday against Detroit.
Stutzle represented Germany during the 2026 Winter Games, but he was a game-time decision for Ottawa's first game after the NHL pause because of an illness. He has 28 goals and 61 points in 57 appearances with the Senators in 2025-26. Stutzle is projected to play on a line with Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux on Thursday.
