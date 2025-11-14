Senators' Tim Stutzle: Snaps drought with three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle recorded two even-strength goals and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
Stutzle went pointless in the games against Utah (Nov. 9) and Dallas (Nov. 11) but bounced back admirably here, participating in three of the Senators' goals in this win. Stutzle has five multi-point performances over his last 10 games, and while there's still room for improvement in the consistency department, there's no question he's getting the job done as a top-six forward and power-play unit member. He has 14 points (eight goals, six helpers) in that span.
