Stutzle (upper body) is scheduled to undergo further testing Tuesday, Ian Mendes of The Athletic reports.

Coach D.J. Smith expects to have an update on Stutzle's status Wednesday. The Senators forward was injured in the first period of Monday's game against Anaheim after he was hit by Ducks forward Brett Leason. Stutzle has accumulated 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.