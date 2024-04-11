Stutzle (upper body) will not play in Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Stutzle will be out of action for his fourth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Offensively, the 22-year-old forward has been struggling with just one goal in his last nine outings while putting 17 shots on net -- though he has added five helpers over that stretch including four with the man advantage. Shane Pinto figures to remain as the first-line center with Stutzle on the shelf.