Stutzle scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Stutzle has scored in four straight games and has a total of five goals and four helpers during a six-game point streak. The 24-year-old is up to 27 goals, 60 points (19 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 87 hits, 38 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 56 outings. He'll look to take this momentum with him to the Olympics, where he'll play for Germany, assuming he gets through Thursday's contest versus the Flyers without an injury.