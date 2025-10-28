Stutzle scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Stutzle posted a second consecutive multi-point performance and has notched that feat in three of the Senators' last five games, as he's been at the center of a red-hot offense. The 23-year-old playmaker is reaping the benefits of his top-six role in an offense that's firing on all cylinders, as he's up to 10 points (four goals, six assists) so far this season across 10 appearances.