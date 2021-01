Stutzle (undisclosed) went minus-4 and skated 12:37 in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Canucks.

Stutzle missed three games with the injury, and he wasn't all that sharp in his return. A lopsided loss didn't help his stat line, but the 19-year-old German failed to make much of an impact on his own. He has one goal, five shots on net and two hits through three appearances this season.