Stutzle sustained a hand injury in training and will need to undergo surgery.

Stutzle is expected to be out 6-8 weeks which should still give him plenty of time to get ready for the start of the NHL season. Looking ahead to next year, the winger should slot into a top-six role for the Senators and will look to bring his scoring touch to North America. The 18-year-old German registered seven goals and 27 helpers in 41 games for DEL club Mannheim