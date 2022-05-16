Stutzle sustained a knee injury in Germany's World Championship matchup with France on Monday, Gord Miller of TSN and NBC reports.

Stutzle is coming off a fantastic sophomore campaign in which he set new personal bests in games (79), goals (22), assists (36) and power-play points (26). At this point, there is no information on Stutzle's status, so fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach to see whether this problem will impact the 20-year-old winger ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.