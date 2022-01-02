Stutzle managed just one shot and recorded his worst plus/minus of the season in a 6-0 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Stutzle had been playing fairly well as of late, scoring in four of his past six contests, so this is likely just a bad day at the office for the young center. These days will happen with a 19-year-old, especially with the Senators being such a weak team. Keep him active regularly, as the good days have been outweighing the bad recently.