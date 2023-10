Stutzle scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 victory against the Lightning.

The 21-year-old German winger put a bow on the day's scoring, depositing the puck into the empty net for his second of the season. He ended up with a plus-2 rating, a game-high eight shots on goal, a blocked shot, a minor penalty and a hit. He'll look to stay hot Wednesday night against the Capitals.