Stutzle scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Stutzle's point streak is up to seven games, and he's racked up six goals and eight assists in that span. He's earned six of his last eight points at even strength after starting the streak with a burst of power-play production. For the season, the German center has 17 goals, 38 points, 90 shots on net, 59 hits, 25 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 35 outings.