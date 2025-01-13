Stutzle scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

This was Stutzle's second game in a row with a goal after going five contests without one. The 22-year-old put the Senators ahead 2-1 in the second period. He's gone 14 games without a multi-point effort, earning four goals, three assists and 28 shots on net in that span. For the season, the center is at 14 goals, 43 points, 84 shots, 70 hits and a plus-6 rating over 43 appearances.