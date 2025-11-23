Stutzle scored a goal, shared an assist, placed four shots on net, recorded a block, served two PIM and dished out six hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over San Jose.

Stutzle's heroic effort helped lift the Senators to a late comeback win, as he had the primary assist on Dylan Cozens' power-play goal before he scored one at even strength himself with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation. With the pair of points, the 23-year-old Stutzle has 11 goals, 10 assists and 55 shots on net through 21 games this season. He has cooled off from the 12-point run he had through eight games to end October, but has three multi-point performances in November and continues to be a top source of offense for the Senators. If he can find the scoresheet with more consistency for the remainder of the season, he has a shot to challenge his career high of 90 points in 78 regular-season games during the 2022-23 campaign.