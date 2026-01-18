Stutzle scored a goal, dished out an assist and put two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to Montreal.

Stutzle's goal tied the game early in the second period before he later dished up the primary helper on Dylan Cozens' power-play tally, which tied the game once again. Overall, Stutzle is up to 21 goals, 28 assists, 117 shots on net, 79 hits and 31 blocks through 47 games this season. After taking a brief hiatus from the scoresheet following his 13-game point streak, he's back up to a three-game point streak and profiles as an elite forward in fantasy across the remainder of the regular season. Look for him to challenge the 90-point mark for the second time in his six-year career.