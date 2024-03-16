Stutzle notched three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

With the Senators down 2-1 heading into the third period, Stutzle got to work, setting up Ridly Greig and Brady Tkachuk for tallies before helping Tkachuk complete his hat trick in OT. Stutzle extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and over the last 15 contests he's piled up five goals and 16 points.