Stutzle scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

The 22-year-old picked up a point in each period, and he snapped a 10-game goal drought by beating Cayden Primeau midway through the first period to give Ottawa a 2-0 lead. Stutzle has seven points in the last three contests, and on the season he's collected eight goals and 41 points in 40 games.