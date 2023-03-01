Stutzle scored on a penalty shot and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Just 18 seconds after Detroit had taken a 1-0 lead early in the first period, Stutzle stole the puck at the Ottawa blue line and got grabbed on the subsequent breakaway, but he made no mistake when a penalty shot was called. The 21-year-old has scored at least three points in a game four times in the last 11 contests, piling up eight goals and 18 points over that stretch to continue his breakout season.