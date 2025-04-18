Stutzle scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.
All three points came in the third period as the Senators erased a 5-3 deficit. Stutzle closes the books on the 2024-25 regular season with three goals and seven points in the final three games, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Game 1 tilt against the Maple Leafs on Sunday to begin Ottawa's playoff run.
More News
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Plays hero in OT win•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: First goal in 10 games•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Reaches 50-assist mark•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Five helpers in seven games•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Sets up game-winner in overtime•
-
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Saves streak with game-winner•